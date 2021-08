PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a woman who has not been heard from since Thursday.

Melanie Jean Mestler, 45, is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is known to frequent the Ensley and Pratt City areas.

Her vehicle was last spotted on Flock camera in the Brighton area on Friday.

If you have any information on Mestler’s whereabouts, contact PGPD at 205-744-1735.