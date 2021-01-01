Search underway for missing woman not seen in over 2 weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen for more than two weeks.
34-year-old Crystal Lawson has not been seen since Dec. 17 when she left the in a family member’s vehicle in the 8000 block of 1st Avenue South.
She is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 115 pounds.
If you have any information on Lawson’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8485.
