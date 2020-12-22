Search underway for missing Walker County woman

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since last week.

23-year-old Summer Lashay Buzbee has not been heard from since Dec. 17. She was last seen by her roommate at her home in the Redmill-Saragossa area.

Buzbee does not have her phone with her, according to authorities.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.