Search underway for missing Walker County woman

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since last week.
23-year-old Summer Lashay Buzbee has not been heard from since Dec. 17. She was last seen by her roommate at her home in the Redmill-Saragossa area.
Buzbee does not have her phone with her, according to authorities.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.
