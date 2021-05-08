Search underway for missing Walker County person

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested help Saturday afternoon to find a person that has been missing since last Sunday.

Eddie Leon Dunlap, also known as “Tina,” was last seen driving a dark gray Dodge Charger around the Yerkwood community last Sunday night.

Dunlap was reported missing to the Birmingham Police Department, but due to Dunlap’s ties to Walker County, WCSO is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Carl Carpenter at (205) 302-6464.