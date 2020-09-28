Search canceled for missing Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The search for 35-year-old Bryan Neil Hunt has been canceled. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL (9/28): The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen since Sept. 24.

According to WCSO, 35-year-old Bryan Neil Hunt has been suffering “some setbacks” and was left alone with a shotgun. His family members say he may want to harm himself.

He was last seen driving a 1997 green Ford F-150 with license plate number “64FB300.” His cellphone last pinged in the rural area of Carbon Hill/Nauvoo, according to WCSO. He was not found in the area during a search Monday.

If you have any information on Hunt’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.

