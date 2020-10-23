Search underway for missing Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Oct. 7.
According to WCSO, Colton Tubbs was last seen by his family earlier this month when he said he was going to a local store in Oakman. He never returned.
He was driving a blue and gray Hyundai Sonata.
If you have any information on Tubbs’ location, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.
