Search underway for missing Vestavia Hills man who may have impaired judgement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Terrell Eugene Bitten, 58, was seen in the Woodridge Place area of Vestavia Hills around 2 p.m. Authorities say he may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement.

Bitten is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue Polo brand pajama bottoms, a denim jacket with gray sleeves and blue and gray slippers.

If you have any information on Bitten’s whereabouts, contact VHPD at 205-978-0139.

