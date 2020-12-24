Search underway for missing Talladega man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has not been seen since Wednesday.

According to police, Stacey Lynch was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 23.

If you have any information on Lynch’s whereabouts, contact Talladega PD at 256-362-4162.

