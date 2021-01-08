Search underway for missing Shelby County woman

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

72-year-old Barbara McKeeven was last seen in the area of Heatherwood Drive in northern Shelby County. She is known to walk around the gold course in the area.

McKeeven is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 90 pounds with blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000.