SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old girl.

Suella Rodgers was last seen in the Chelsea area before being reported missing Monday.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Rodgers’ whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000.