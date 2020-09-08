Search underway for missing Shelby County 18-year-old

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Reynolds Jr., 18, was last seen in the Chelsea area Monday.
Reynolds is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.
