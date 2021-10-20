Authorities find missing Coosa County man dead

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –UPDATE: The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that Jeffery Biernesser was found dead after authorities received reports of his location.

The cause of death is under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 51-year-old Rockford man reported missing on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Carr Biernesser was last seen driving a white 2014 Dodge Caravan with ‘BIER01’ displayed on the tag.

Biernesser is described as having black hair, hazel eyes, being 6 feet tall and 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on Biernesser’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922 or leave an anonymous tip here.