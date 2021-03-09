Search underway for missing Muscle Shoals woman who may have impaired judgment

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who may have impaired judgment.

Barbara Ann Martin, 79, has not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Authorities say is believed to be driving a black 2016 Lincoln MKT with Alabama license plate “TJW554.”

Martin is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a condition that may be impairing her judgment.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact MSPD at 256-383-6746.