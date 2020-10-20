Search underway for missing Montgomery woman who may be suffering from impaired judgment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.
Naomi Pickett Yates, 67, was last seen Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the area of S Union Street in Montgomery. She was wearing a black shirt with a flower print and gray pants at the time of her disappearance.
Yates is described as being 5-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. Authorities say she may be suffering from a condition that impairs her judgment.
If you have any information on Yates’ whereabouts, contact Montgomery PD at 334-625-2651.
