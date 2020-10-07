Search underway for missing Millbrook man

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Millbrook Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who has not been seen since early Wednesday morning.

Michael Ray Headley, 41, was last seen in the Thornfield Drive area around 2 a.m. Authorities say Headley may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Headley is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a brown shirt and a blue and white baseball hat.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Headley, please contact Millbrook PD at 334-285-6832 or call 911.

