Missing kayaker on Cahaba River found safe, officials report

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Helena say a missing kayaker has been found and is ok after going missing along the Cahaba River Thursday night.

The kayaker walked up to a residence in the Elvira community in Hoover, Ala. and returned to the Helena search party location in a white pickup truck, Helena Police report.

Around 7 p.m., Helena Police responded to a call of a missing kayaker in the area of the bridge on Highway 52 East.

Someone in the kayaker’s group reported him missing after he did not show up at his meeting point, authorities say.

HPD and HFD are actively working a missing kayaker call along the Cahaba River in the area of the bridge on Hwy 52 E. There will be a helicopter in the area aiding in the search, so if you see or hear a low flying helicopter in the area, there is no need for alarm. — Helena, AL Police (@HelenaPolice) March 12, 2021

A helicopter was in the area aiding in the search in addition to Helena Police Department, the fire department and drones from Hoover Police Department.

Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time.