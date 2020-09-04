Search underway for missing Huntsville 24-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Huntsville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing 24-year-old who has not been seen since Aug. 30.

Tyler Joseph Smith was last seen Sunday at his residence in Huntsville. Authorities say he may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Smith is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing 175 pounds. with blue eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma with Alabama tags “47FA437.”

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 256-427-7117.

