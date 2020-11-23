Search underway for missing Gardendale teen

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Brittian Dezirae Schmid has not been seen since Saturday. She was last seen at 152 Scenic Drive Gardendale.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information on Brittian’s whereabouts, contact GPD at 205-631-8787.

