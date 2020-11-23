Search underway for missing Gardendale teen

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Brittian Dezirae Schmid has not been seen since Saturday. She was last seen at 152 Scenic Drive Gardendale.
She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.
If you have any information on Brittian’s whereabouts, contact GPD at 205-631-8787.
LATEST POSTS
- How you can help decide which turkey President Trump pardons ahead of Thanksgiving
- Man wanted for allegedly raping 19-year-old, forcing her into trunk of car while picking up another woman
- 65-year-old shot, killed in Sylacauga, homicide investigation underway
- Search underway for Walker County man not seen in a month
- Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham house fire