ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert for 19-year-old Tylor Michael Wardrobe.

Wardrobe was last seen Thursday morning in Enterprise, Ala. He is suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Wardrobe’s whereabouts, contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or call 911.