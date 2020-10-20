Search underway for missing elderly man in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating an elderly man who has not been seen in over a week.

Anderson Green, 62, has not been seen since Oct. 11. He was last seen in the area of 123 Windy Wood Drive around midnight.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 140 pounds.

Authorities say he may suffer from seizures which does require medication. He may also be suffering from acute memory loss.

If you have any information on Green’s whereabouts, contact Montgomery PD at 334-625-2850.

