Search underway for missing Dallas County man who has not been seen since Christmas

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who has not been seen since Christmas Day.

84-year-old Thomas Houston was last seen at his residence in Selma. Officials say he may be driving a 1992 silver Honda Accord with a black driver side door and no tags.

Houston is described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 235 pounds. He also may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information his whereabouts, contact DCSO at 334-874-2530.