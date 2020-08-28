Search underway for missing Coker woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COKER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

According to TCSO, Kristie Darlene Ragland was last seen around 11 a.m. on Aug. 23 on Microwave Road in Coker, Ala.

Ragland is described as being 4-foot-10 and weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Ragland’s whereabouts, contact TCSO at 205-752-0616.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page