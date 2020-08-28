Search underway for missing Coker woman

COKER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Sunday morning.
According to TCSO, Kristie Darlene Ragland was last seen around 11 a.m. on Aug. 23 on Microwave Road in Coker, Ala.
Ragland is described as being 4-foot-10 and weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on Ragland’s whereabouts, contact TCSO at 205-752-0616.
