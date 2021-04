CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who went missing over the weekend.

Timothy Allen Smith, 26, has not been seen since Saturday walking along Hanging Rock Road toward Clairmont Springs Road around 6:30 p.m.

Smith is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 186 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact CCSO at 256-354-2176.