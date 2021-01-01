Search underway for missing Birmingham woman who may be suffering from impaired judgment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

37-year-old Stephanie Kyle was last seen in the 1700 block of McMillon Avenue Southwest around 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities described her as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 370 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, black high top shoes and a burgundy shirt when she went missing. She suffers from medical conditions that may be impairing her judgment.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8485.