Search underway for missing Birmingham woman, family believes she’s in danger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Jordian Brenay Valentine was last seen in the 500 block of Frisco Street in the Wylam community back on Feb. 27.

Valentine is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black romper and white shoes. She is also known to wear wigs.

BPD says her family believes she may be in danger and is not familiar with the Wylam area.

If you have any information on Valentine’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or call 911.