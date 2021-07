BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a woman who has “not been seen or heard from in months.”

According to Bessemer PD, 36-year-old Monisha Denise Harrell was reported missing Friday by her family.

Authorities are asking you to keep an eye out for her. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Bessemer PD at 205-425-2411.