Search underway for missing Bessemer woman not seen in a week

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since last week.

Mikayla Nicole Williams, 24, was last seen July 23 in the 2000 block of Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer.

Williams has a different hairstyle than in this photo, according to Bessemer PD. She was last seen with blue, blonde and black shoulder-length braids.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact Bessemer PD at 205-481-4366 or 205-481-4357.