Search underway for missing ASU student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for a missing Alabama State University student who has not been seen since Sept. 8.

Adam Dowdell, 22, was last seen in Montgomery on ASU’s campus. His phone has since been turned off and he has not been heard from since.

Dowdell is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds with a tattoo behind his right ear. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black and yellow checkered pants.

If you have any information on Dowdell’s whereabouts, contact Montgomery PD at 334-625-2532.

