Search underway for missing 85-year-old woman in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old woman.

Joyce Crosby was last known to be in the Birmingham area Thursday morning driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis with Alabama license plate number “TPL380.”

Crosby is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

If you have any information on Crosby’s whereabouts, contact RCSO at 334-664-9852.

