ATHENS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a 79-year-old man.

Authorities are searching for Gilbert Darby Hardy. He was last seen March 21, 2021, around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Bean Road in Athens, Ala. They believe he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Hardy, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 or call 911.