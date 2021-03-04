Search underway for missing 71-year-old Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert for a Birmingham woman.

Silvie Irene Williams, 71, was last seen Thursday morning in Birmingham. She was wearing a tan shirt and a red and blue shirt. She is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento with Georgia plates “RXC2422.”

In a press release sent out by ALEA, Williams was described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 160 pounds. She may be suffering from a condition that impairs her judgment.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact authorities at 205-297-8413.