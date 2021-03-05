Missing 65-year-old man last seen in Woodlawn area found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update 8:20 p.m. — Birmingham Polie say Luther Strickland has been found safe.

—

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation for a 65-year-old man.

Luther D. Strickland was last seen Friday, March 5, 2021, around 3 p.m. He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches, 185 pounds and is a Birmingham resident.

He was reportedly walking in the Woodlawn area to a nearby convenience store. Mr. Strickland was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.