CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Glenda Parker, 64, was reported missing by her family Thursday. She is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair. She also suffered an injury to her right eye.

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, contact CCSO at 256-463-2277.