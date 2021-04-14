Search underway for missing 4-year-old child in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old child.

Jerrin Austin Jr. has not been seen since the morning of April 3 in Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Austin may be traveling in a dark gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with Alabama tags “FJB805.”

Austin is described as being 2-foot-5 and weighing 38 pounds. He is also missing toes on his right foot.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.