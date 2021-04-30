Missing Birmingham 2-year-old found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (4/30): The missing 2-year-old has been found safe, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

The child has been missing for nearly an hour and a half before he was found.

No other information has been released at this time.

—

ORIGINAL (4/30): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a 2-year-old boy who went missing just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The child, only identified as Chris, was last seen inside a residence in the 800 block of 50th Street N.

If you have any information on Chris’ whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.