Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Shelby County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

Diamond Roberson was last seen in the Columbiana area.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Roberson’s whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page