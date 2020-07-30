Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.
Diamond Roberson was last seen in the Columbiana area.
She is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Roberson’s whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.
