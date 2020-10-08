Search underway for missing 16-year-old twins in Lincoln

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating two twin teens who were reported missing Thursday afternoon.

According to Lincoln PD, Madison and Mikaela Smith, both 16 years old, have not been heard from or seen.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Lincoln PD at 256-761-1556.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES