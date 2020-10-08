Search underway for missing 16-year-old twins in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating two twin teens who were reported missing Thursday afternoon.
According to Lincoln PD, Madison and Mikaela Smith, both 16 years old, have not been heard from or seen.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Lincoln PD at 256-761-1556.
