FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Fairfield.

Kaleal Brewster was last seen July 5 after he ran away from his home in Sylvan Springs. JCSO says he may be in the Gate City neighborhood or in Birmingham.

Brewster is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.