Missing Child Alert canceled for 16-year-old in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/13): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled the missing child alert for 16-year-old Mykhayla Mystic Clear Rivers in Bibb County.

No other information has been released at this time.

—

ORIGINAL (8/13): The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Mykhayla Mystic Clear Rivers was reported missing after last being seen in the area of Fair Avenue in Centreville around 2 a.m.

Rivers is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black and yellow flower printed pants this morning.

If you have any information on Rivers’ whereabouts, contact BCSO at 205-926-3129 or call 911.

