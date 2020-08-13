Search underway for missing 15-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the Westover area.

Martavius Williams, 15, was reported missing Tuesday. He is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.

