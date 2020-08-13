Search underway for missing 15-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the Westover area.
Martavius Williams, 15, was reported missing Tuesday. He is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.
LATEST POSTS
- Sheriff shares new information in hot car death investigation
- ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’: 9-year-old Oklahoma boy wants place to call home
- Second stimulus check: Where Biden, Harris stand on COVID payment proposals
- Eat Drink Ride Food Tour in Birmingham emerges amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Biden, Harris make first appearance as running mates