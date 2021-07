LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jade Alexandria Reynolds was last seen walking around Honda Drive near the Pilot rest stop at 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Reynolds is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact LPD at 205-763-4070.