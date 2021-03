ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kayti Dale Garner was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in the Moody Odenville area.

Garner is been described as a white female, 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown or black hair past her shoulders.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.