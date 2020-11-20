Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a 13-year-old who was reported missing Friday.
According to SCSO, Gabriel Ray Burns was last seen in the Chelsea area.
Gabriel is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on Gabriel’s whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000.
