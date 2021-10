CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 10-year-old.

Denver Hooper was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on County Road 49 near Rosewood Store in Muscadine.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CCSO at 256-462-8911.