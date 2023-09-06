GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are currently searching the Coosa River in Gadsden after a man possibly drowned Wednesday afternoon.

Micheal Rodgers with the City of Gadsden wrote dispatchers received a call at around 1:01 p.m. of a man who did not surface from the water at the Gadsden City Docks, located along Albert Rains Boulevard across from Moragne Park.

Units arrived on the scene at 1:05 p.m., and first responders immediately searched the water. Search operations will continue until sundown. Limited search operations will take place throughout the night, with the plans to resume fully Thursday morning.

Information on the man’s identity is not available at this time. Citizens are advised to avoid the boardwalk area, but all city boat launches remain open.

The Gadsden Fire Department and other local fire departments are assisting in the search, alongside the Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, the State of Alabama Marine Police and Gadsden-Etowah EMA.