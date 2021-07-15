Search underway for Hoover woman not seen for nearly 3 weeks after getting into rideshare car

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a Hoover woman who has not been seen in nearly three weeks.

Angela Michelle Roberts, 26, was last seen getting into a taxi or other rideshare service on Old Tyler Road on either June 25 or 26, according to HPD. It is unknown where she was headed to.

Roberts is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 109 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact HPD at 205-739-7274.