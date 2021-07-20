Search underway for family of 70-year-old man who died in boarding home fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are looking for family members for a 70-year-old man who died after being trapped inside his room during a fire at a boarding home in Birmingham.

On Saturday, the Birmingham Fire Department responded to a boarding home on the 100 block of 4th Avenue North on reports of a fire with a person trapped inside the building. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, John Thomas Gaddis was found dead in his bedroom after being trapped inside during the fire.

All attempts to identified or locate Gaddis’ family members have failed and authorities are asking for help. If anyone has information to the location of his family are asked to call 205-930-3603.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.