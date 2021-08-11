Search underway for families of 2 men found dead in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating the families of two men who were found dead in Jefferson County.

Tony Michael Ceraso, 50, was found by a friend inside his residence on the 10 block of Helen Street in Warrior unresponsive. Ceraso lived in the Birmingham area since 2004, but previously lived in California, Florida, and Mississippi.

John Freeman Broyles, 60, of Warrior, was found unresponsive laying on the ground in a wooded area near the intersection of University Blvd and 25th Street South in Birmingham on August 7. Broyles was reportedly homeless. Broyles’ mother is a Mary Bishop who once lived in Bessemer, but all attempts to locate her have failed. Broyles possibly has family living in Adamsville.

Anyone with information regarding these two men are asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.