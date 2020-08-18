Search underway for escaped Cherokee County inmate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate from Cherokee County Detention Center escaped Monday.

Around 6:30 p.m., Tad Abernathy ran from a work detail, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen running on South River Street in Centre, Alabama.

Deputies and Centre Police are working to find Abernathy. Authorities are asking the public if you see him to call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page