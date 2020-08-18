Search underway for escaped Cherokee County inmate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate from Cherokee County Detention Center escaped Monday.
Around 6:30 p.m., Tad Abernathy ran from a work detail, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen running on South River Street in Centre, Alabama.
Deputies and Centre Police are working to find Abernathy. Authorities are asking the public if you see him to call 911.
