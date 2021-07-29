Search underway for Childersburg man last seen in Birmingham nearly a week ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing Childersburg man who was last seen in Birmingham.

Cassidy John Green, 36, has not been seen since the morning of July 23 while he was walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue North. Green was last seen wearing grey pants, black Adidas sandals and an unknown colored shirt.

Green is 5’9″ and weighs 165 pounds. According to the BPD, he also suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgment and behavior.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the BPD at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.